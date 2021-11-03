(KMOV.com) -- The Western Conference-leading Blues will get a boost for their lineup Wednesday night against the Kings when forward Brandon Saad returns from the COVID list.
Saad has missed the Blues' last four games after experiencing mild symptoms as a result of a positive coronavirus test. Saad has been eager to rejoin his teammates, and will get his chance to do so in Los Angeles Wednesday night.
"Any time you're away from your team for an extended period of time, you're always looking to get back and play hockey again," Saad said. "So I'm definitely excited to play tonight."
Saad has been integrating back into the swing of things at practice in recent days. Blues head coach Craig Berube indicated that Saad successfully logging a full practice was a key step in his impending his return.
"He felt good and he looked good in practice," Berube said. "His speed looked really good. So I felt comfortable with it. He said he was good to go."
Saader's back! pic.twitter.com/CKQ7TeR183— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 3, 2021
In three games, Saad has scored a goal and tallied one assist so far this season after joining the Blues in free agency in the off-season. Last season with Colorado, Saad scored 15 goals in 44 games. Prior to that truncated campaign, Saad produced seven straight seasons with 18 or more goals scored.
The Blues aren't completely out of the woods yet with regard for COVID-19 protocols impacting their roster. Forward Kyle Clifford and goaltender Ville Husso recently landed on the list, while St. Louis captain Ryan O'Reilly is out through at least Sunday due to the protocols.
