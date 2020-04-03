ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Blues Player Ryan O'Reilly is making sure he's staying in shape while the season is out, and he's not in it alone.
Brian O'Reilly tweeted out this video of Ryan and his son Jamison getting an ab workout in together.
He says Jamison's dream is to play for the blues just like his dad.
