DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Days after winning the Stanley Cup, and the Conn Smythe and Selke Trophies, Blues center Ryan O’Reilly brought a smile to the face of an 11-year-old boy fighting a brain tumor.
O’Reilly signed autographs Friday at West County Mall. Probably none were more excited to meet him other than Preston Dobbs.
“I’m really excited. My mom told me the other day and I have just been waiting since, I have been so excited,” said Preston.
The Make-a-Wish Foundation brought the hockey fan and O’Reilly together.
“I have heard from Preston and I can’t wait to meet him. I think he’s a big supporter of us and its going to be exciting,” said O’Reilly.
Fans cheered the two on as they met for the first time. Preston’s mom thinks it’s just what he needs.
“It’s great motivation to keep going and this is just great for him, to not even think about his problems and get focused on something really fun,” said Marissa Dobbs.
