ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Several RVs and campers were vandalized in St. Charles County over the weekend.
Police said they received a call regarding property damage and theft at Bropfs Cave Springs Boat and RV Storage on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they saw several vandalized RVs and campers with smashed windows, cut locks, and broken doors and screens.
Investigators said they believe the suspect entered the gated lot by cutting a hole in the fence.
Anyone with information is asked to call 636-949-3002.
