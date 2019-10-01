Ruth's Chris Steak House

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open a location in Chesterfield.

Tuesday, the upscale restaurant announced it will open its third St. Louis location in the new WildHorse development in late 2020.

The Wildhorse development is situated on Wildhorse Creek Road northwest of Chesterfield Mall.

