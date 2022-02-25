You have permission to edit this article.
Russia ready to send delegation to talk with Ukraine

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in

People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

 AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia is ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to discuss a non-aligned status for Ukraine.

Moscow has demanded Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, and adopt a neutral status. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send the delegation in response to that offer.

