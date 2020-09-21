CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A popular Chesterfield restaurant announced it's closing it's doors Monday.
The owner of Russell's Cafe & Bakery made the announcement Monday afternoon that they will close the location on Clayton Road after service this coming Sunday.
They say the closure is due to the financial burden of dealing with COVID-19.
Russell's still has locations in South St. Louis and Fenton.
