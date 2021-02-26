Lawmaker files 'Rush Limbaugh Day' bill to be celebrated in Missouri There's a push in Jefferson City by Republican lawmakers to make a "Rush Limbaugh Day" an annual celebration in the State of Missouri.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh was laid to rest in a St. Louis cemetery.

Limbaugh, who was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1951, died at the age of 70 on Feb. 17, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. Sources told News 4 he was laid to rest Wednesday at the Bellefontaine Cemetery at 4947 West Florissant Avenue in north St. Louis.

Bellefontaine Cemetery was established in 1849 and has over 87,000 graves on its 314 acres. Many soldiers from the American Civil War along with local and state politicians have been buried at the cemetery alongside notable figures such as Adolphus Busch and William Clark.

The cemetery is also home to a number of architecturally significant monuments and mausoleums, including the Louis Sullivan-designed Wainwright Tomb, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.