WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents and children are navigating the "new normal" of learning from home, but families that live in the rural parts of the state are struggling.
Jamie Havican has four children attending school virtually after the Winfield R-IV School District chose virtual learning for the first quarter of the school year.
"Well, I'd say it was a little stressful in the beginning, a little chaotic," she said.
Before the school year started, the district did a survey and found 230 families in the district didn't have the internet. Having no internet or slow internet are common problems in rural districts.
"Being a rural community, internet access isn't always available for families. A strategy we're employing is we will use flash drives where we will download new content to those and deliver them to the homes of families," said Daniel Williams, superintendent of schools.
Williams said wireless internet access points have also been installed at the back of the high school, at Winfield City Hall and at People's Bank in Winfield.
Families can driving to the parking lots at those locations for their children to access the internet and do their lessons.
The district is also sending staff out to make daily house calls to help families resolve a variety of issues from password problems to software glitches.
"They've been amazing. We actually had problems with my little one's volume on her laptop, it wasn't working. I got it changed instantly. Everything, whenever I need help they're on it," said Havican.
The district is also offering packets of printed homework for families that want that option. Williams also said the district upgraded its own internet service so teachers wouldn't have any problems holding virtual class time with their students.
