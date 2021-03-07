BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Barry County, Missouri vaccination clinic is in danger of being cancelled unless more participants register, health officials said.
The Barry County Office of Emergency Management said the Monett Vaccination clinic is at-risk to being cancelled due to low registration. The two-day event will begin at 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Monett South Park Casino at 101 South Lincoln in Monett. As of Saturday night, fewer than 100 people have signed up for the nearly 1,000 available vaccinations. Barry County is 250 miles southwest of St. Louis.
Registration is currently open to those in Phase 1B Tier 2.
Earlier this week, KMOV reported at least 4 of the mass vaccination events run by the Missouri National Guard in rural areas of the state had unused vaccine when the event concluded. The amount of unused vaccine was at least in the hundreds and possibly thousands of doses.
Starting next week, Governor Parson said the state will begin transitioning mass vaccine sites in Region A and C to accommodate larger vaccine events. He said these sites will be fully functional by April 1. This comes after many in the St. Louis region have traveled to rural counties to get a vaccine shot.
Health care workers and first responders, also remain eligible for vaccines.
To register, click here or call 877-435-8411.
