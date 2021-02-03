MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Numbers from the State of Missouri vaccine dashboard show that Cape Girardeau County has the highest percentage of its residents who've been vaccinated of any county in the state.
The dashboard shows that 12.8 percent of the population of Cape Girardeau has had at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Well, its a good feeling. It reaffirms that we're doing our job and reaching those who need it," said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Gasconade County has the third highest percentage of residents who've been vaccinated, at 11.7 percent. There are 9 counties with more than 10 percent vaccinated and all are mostly rural counties.
The counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area are significantly lower. St. Charles County is listed at 5.7 percent, St. Louis City is 5.8 percent and St. Louis County is 6.6 percent.
Head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, told News 4 that local authorities are not sitting on vaccine supplies.
"We're moving pretty fast with vaccination. Most of the healthcare systems are burning through most of their allotments once they get them," he said.
Gasconade County Health Department Director Greg Lara was asked if he thought rural counties were receiving more than their fair share of vaccine.
"Um, no. In fact, I see it the other way, to be honest with you," he said.
The State of Missouri doesn't release how much vaccine supplies each county receives but does release regional data based on the Missouri Highway Patrol regional troop designations.
The latest data from the state was sent to News 4 last week and it shows that Troop C, which includes the St. Louis metropolitan area, has 37 percent of the state's population and has received 35 percent of the total amount of the vaccine that has been distributed in Missouri.
Troop E, which includes Cape Girardeau County, has 5 percent of the state's population but has received 9 percent of the state's vaccine.
Troop F, which includes Gasconade County, has 8 percent of the state's population but has received 12 perecent of the vaccine distributed by the state.
Wernsman said an important point to remember is that the state statistics are based on the county of residence for those getting vaccinated and not where they received the vaccine.
At this point, without a more detailed breakdown of the amounts of vaccine being shipped to each county, it's unclear of the high percentages reflect an imbalance in vaccine allotment or other factors.
