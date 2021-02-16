MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Monroe and Randolph County leaders tell News 4 the disproportionate allocations of COVID-19 vaccines are putting people at risk. This comes just a week after Monroe County had its vaccine allocation decreased from 400 weekly doses to 200.
"We need an equal distribution of vaccine across sites that are capable of handling them," said Director of the Monroe County Health Department, John Wagner.
He said he's taking issue with the Illinois Department of Public Health's plan for distributing vaccines. Right now, each county gets shots based on population. Wagner's concern lies with neighboring St. Clair County.
He says he feels they're getting more doses because the National Guard is there helping vaccinate.
"St. Clair got their allocation of 1,600. They also got a 10,000 dose drop to keep their clinic operating daily. It doesn't make any sense how they can give one county that many more vaccines," Wagner explained.
Wagner and other county officials tell News 4, this is impacting who are at risk.
"Our folks are scouring. They're calling Walmart, CVS, waiting for them to start vaccinating. Whether it's teachers, drivers, whomever," said Regional Superintendent for Monroe and Randolph Counties, Kelton Davis said.
He said teachers, let alone the general public, cannot get a vaccine. Davis said the lack of shots is already raising concerns about next school year.
"Until we have that sort of heard vaccination, and heard immunity, we can't get kids back to school full-time. It's a shame," Davis continued.
Davis tells News 4, some teaching staff in both counties have been vaccinated. However, he said it was pure happenstance.
"The weather was bad, and 75-year-olds weren't coming out in mass. They still had 500 doses to go, and they said look we gotta use this vaccine before it expires," Davis said.
News 4 has reached out to both the St. Clair and Illinois Department of Public Health, but have not responded.
