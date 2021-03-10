SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The bills are starting to arrive after the bitter cold and snow storms hit the area in February.
One resident of New Haven posted on social media that his bill was $1,991 and another resident posted that his bill was $1,466.
At one point during the cold snap, the price of natural gas used by power generating plants, rose significantly. And now towns that are the providers of electricity or natural gas to their residents are seeing those higher costs passed along.
Christine Nash is the city clerk and comptroller for Cuba, Missouri.
"Electricity prices, normally in the $20-30 MWh (megawatt hour) range, traded as high as $4,000 MWh," said Christine Nash, city clerk and controller for Cuba.
"February of 2020 the invoice that we received for the cost of energy to the city was around $518,000. This year, the total bill is about $3.24 million dollars," said JT Harding, Sullivan city administrator.
But communities are trying to protect residents from the full brunt of the price spike. Both Hermann and Sullivan will tap their reserve funds to cover the increased costs and not pass them along to consumers.
"We've built a reserve for emergency purposes and also for doing infrastructure improvements. The bill that we received, the $3.2 million bill, we are going to pay it from the city's reserve funds," said Harding.
New Haven will allow customers who are paid up through January, to spread their February bills over a 12 month period. Cuba plans to spread the February bill for electrical customers over a 24 month period and for gas customers over an 18 month period. The average Cuba customer will see their bills go up around $50 a month.
Harding said he believes communities will eventually be able to recoup their money.
"FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), the regulatory commission has been asked and letters have been signed by our Missouri representatives to do an investigation, to see if there's any kind of market manipulation or any kind of price gouging," he said.
A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General's Office said it is reviewing consumer complaints and monitoring the situation.
