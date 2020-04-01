IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As Missouri's rural areas remain the least hit with coronavirus cases, some residents are taking matters into their hands while others are concerned about the lack of action from state officials.
Iron County residents and others went to Elephant Rocks State Park on Wednesday before the state closes it for the public. Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered Elephant Rocks and three other state parks to be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday after overcrowding concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read more here.
However, one thing Parson did not order that’s making some Iron County residents restless, is a statewide stay-at-home order.
"Our county, you know, is staying strong,” Iron County resident Jennifer Hopper said. “I do believe [a statewide order] will help. I feel if some places are shutting down and not the others, it is not going to do that good of a job."
There are no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Iron County as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Our citizens are kind of complying with a stay-in-place order, if you will, even though we really don't have one,” Jim Scaggs, Iron County presiding commissioner, said.
But Scaggs said he would prefer Parson issues a statewide stay-at-home order.
“All counties would be treated the same, we would all know what to do,” Scaggs said. “We would all be following the same rules, recommendations and guidelines.”
Parson has said he won't issue a statewide order due to rural areas coping with COVID-19 better than the state's urban areas. Some Iron County residents agree with the governor’s decision.
"He did the right thing on that. If we had a lot of that virus down in this area, I could understand them spreading it out for the whole state,” Iron County resident Jim Wheat said. “I believe the governor is correct on that."
