FLORIDA (KMOV.com) -- Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement are still grieving after one of their own was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.
Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins was serving a warrant at a home in East St. Louis around 5:30 a.m. when he struck by gunfire. Officials said this is the first death of an Illinois State Police SWAT team member in 20 years.
READ:Illinois Trooper Nick Hopkins dies after East St. Louis shooting
Now in honor of the fallen trooper, 10-year-old Zechariah will run 1-mile carrying the Blue Line Flag. Since 2018, the Florida boy began a mission to run miles to honor every fallen first responder, military official and firefighter.
At 7:30 p.m., Zechariah will lace up his running shoes.
This is the 4th run in 2019 for a fallen trooper from the Illinois State Police.
