ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rain or shine, the GO! St. Louis marathon weekend is moving ahead this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. The city gave permission for organizers to open a limited number of additional registration spots in late January.
The event be held on Saturday and Sunday in downtown St. Louis with the theme 'Stronger Together.' The course mostly travels along the Great Rivers Greenway’s Mississippi Greenway, Riverfront Trail and finishing at Kiener Plaza.
There is a full marathon, a half marathon, and some 10K races. To keep everyone safe, the number of people who can register was originally less than 10% of a typical race. However, due to safety measures organizers are putting place, city officials are allowing a limited number of additional registration spots. Masks are required for start and finish times, and recommended when passing other runners. Runners will also start in 10-minute start time waves.
