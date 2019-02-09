ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bitterly cold temperatures do not stop running enthusiasts from getting outside, especially when the reward is sweet.
Dozens of people came out for the chocolate run by Bissenger's. The race entails 3.1 miles around the St. Louis Chocolate Factory and Laclede's Landing. The race is a Valentine's themed run.
In order to withstand temperatures in the teens runners wrapped themselves up in layers and bounced around.
“We run no matter what temperature of the year all throughout the year,” runner Joe Dolan said. “Little heat warmers and keep moving, don't stop moving,”
When participants sign up for this race they give their relationship status. The bachelor and bachelorette winners are paired on a blind date for Valentine's Day.
But of course couples signed up, and it was clear there's a match out there for everyone.
When runners made it to the finish line, they were dished out chocolate fondue and hot chocolate from Bissenger's, the rich treats hopefully adding an extra layer of insulation.
“You gotta love the chocolate,” said runner Dexter McClain. “It's world known, everybody loves the chocolate right?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.