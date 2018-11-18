Jingle Bell runners

Runners dressed up in festive red and green outfits adorned with jingling bells as they ran in the Jingle Bell 5k.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People in St. Charles fit in an early holiday workout Sunday during the annual Jingle Bell run.

They dressed up for a costume contest, too!

Jingle Bell 5k dogs

Some runners brought their four-legged companions to run beside them during the Jingle Bell 5k.

The 5k course wound through downtown St. Charles and ended on the Katy Trail.

The annual run is a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation.

"So many people are affected by arthritis and it's so debilitating to your joints and muscles. It's horrible, horrible. And any little bit we can do to help, is worth it," said Beth Vago, who was running with several friends.

5k runners finish line

Once they passed the finish line, runners in the Jingle Bell 5k could treat themselves to coffee and other treats.

According to race organizers, more than 54 million Americans have arthritis and rheumatic disease, including more than 5,000 kids in Missouri.

For more information, visit the Arthritis Foundation website.

