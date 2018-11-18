ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People in St. Charles fit in an early holiday workout Sunday during the annual Jingle Bell run.
They dressed up for a costume contest, too!
The 5k course wound through downtown St. Charles and ended on the Katy Trail.
The annual run is a fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation.
"So many people are affected by arthritis and it's so debilitating to your joints and muscles. It's horrible, horrible. And any little bit we can do to help, is worth it," said Beth Vago, who was running with several friends.
According to race organizers, more than 54 million Americans have arthritis and rheumatic disease, including more than 5,000 kids in Missouri.
For more information, visit the Arthritis Foundation website.
