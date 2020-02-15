A week before the Mardi Gras Grand Parade, runners braved the cold in Soulard for the 'Run For Your Beads' 5K.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mardi Gras festivities are in full swing in Soulard even though the Grand Parade is still a week away.

Runners didn’t let the cold stop them on Saturday as they participated in the annual Run For Your Beads 5K. Beer and hurricanes are handed out halfway through the race.

