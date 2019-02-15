SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Early Friday morning, a runner fell partially into an exposed manhole along a sidewalk on Scanlan Ave., just off of Watson Rd., in South City.
Gregg Farve tweeted about what happened to him on his run and said he placed a garbage can in front of the hole as a warning to others.
In Farve's tweet, he said "This has been an issue for months."
News 4 reached out to the City Water Division who said manhole covers are stolen sometimes.
"We suspect a lot of times they're stealing it for scrap value of the metal that makes up the manhole cover," said Curtis Skouby, Dir. of Public Utilities for City Water.
Skouby says they stolen manhole covers happens in spurts. Sometimes it's often and sometimes not at all. Skouby says thieves steal the covers for scrap metal because they are made of a combination of cast iron and ductile iron.
The manhole Favre fell into was across the street from the Machacek Branch of the St. Louis Public Library. Library maintenance gave the exposed hole a temporary fix on Friday afternoon.
Although the City Water Division usually deals with replacing manhole covers, they say this one is not their responsibility.
"The manhole cover was over a meter box, which is the responsibility of the property owner," said Skouby. In this case, the property owner is the St. Louis Public Library System (SLPL).
News 4 reached out to SLPL and said they have asked an independent company to fix it and it will take a few days to replace.
