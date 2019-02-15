Runner falls into South City uncovered man hole

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Early Friday morning, a runner fell partially into an exposed man hole along a sidewalk on Scanlan Ave., just off of Watson Rd., in South City.
Gregg Farve tweeted about what happened to him on his run and said he placed a garbage can in front of the hole as a warning to others.
In Farve's tweet, he said "This has been an issue for months."
News 4 reached out to the City Water Division who say man hole covers are stolen sometimes.
"We suspect a lot of times they're stealing it for scrap value of the metal that makes up the man hole cover," said Curtis Skouby, Dir. of Public Utilities for City Water.
Skouby says they stolen man hole covers happens in spurts. Sometimes it's often and sometimes not at all. Skouby says thieves steal the covers for scrap metal because they are made of a combination of cast iron and ductile iron.
The man hole Favre fell into was across the street from the Machacek branch of the St. Louis Public Library. Library maitenence gave the exposed hole a temporary fix on Friday afternoon.
Although City Water Division usually deals with replacing man hole covers, they say this one is not their responsibility. "The man hole cover was over a meter box, which is the responsibility of the property owner," said Skouby. In this case, the property owner is the St. Louis Public Library System (SLPL).
News 4 reached out to SLPL and they have asked an independent company to fix it and it will take a few days to replace.
