Faith M. Hunter

Faith M. Hunter was last seen on Monday, May 24, 2021.

 St. Charles County Police Department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County have located a runaway teen.

Faith M. Hunter was last seen at a home on Park Charles Boulevard South on Monday. Thursday morning, authorities said the 16-year-old had been found and was safe. 

No other information was released. 

