(KMOV.com) — It appears that 'Operation: One Last Ride' for Waino and Yadi is officially a go.
Adam Wainwright has agreed with the Cardinals on a deal that will keep the veteran pitcher in St. Louis for the 2022 season. The team announced the new contract for Wainwright on a Zoom press conference Friday afternoon.
For Wainwright, who had announced early in September that he intended to pitch again in 2022, a return to the Cardinals was the only option worth exploring.
"I don't want to be anywhere else," Wainwright said. "Who am I kidding?"
Wainwright, already slated to start the all-important Wild Card Game for the Cardinals on Wednesday, October 6, has turned back the clock to perform as one of the best starting pitchers in the league this season. The 40-year-old starter has compiled a 17-7 record with a 3.05 ERA over 206.1 innings to lead the St. Louis rotation.
His performance this season made him the obvious choice for the Wild Card Game start, which will come on the road at either Los Angeles or San Francisco. Obvious, at least, to everyone other than Wainwright, himself.
Wainwright relayed an entertaining back-and-forth of the nonchalant way in which Mike Shildt revealed tom him that he was the choice for the momentous start.
"All that happened was Shildty walked over and said, 'Hey, what do you need to be ready for Wednesday?'
And I said, 'What's Wednesday?'
And he goes, 'You know what Wednesday is.'
And I said, 'Am I pitching that game?'
He goes, 'Yeah.' Like it was obvious."
"That's such a cool thing for me, because three years ago, I was on the mound, basically dead," Wainwright continued. "Three years later to have it kind of be a no-brainer that I was pitching the most important game of the season... that means a lot to me."
In August, the Cardinals announced a deal for franchise catcher Yadier Molina to return for his final season in 2022. As a battery, Wainwright and Molina have started 304 regular-season games together throughout their storied Cardinals careers. That total ranks fourth in MLB history.
Wainwright shared that his relationship with Molina is one of the reasons he decided to return for another year.
"He's more than just a catcher to me," Wainwright said of Molina. "He's one of my closest friends and just somebody who's grown—you know, we've grown up together. Honestly, we we were kids together in the big leagues and now we're the old geezers in the big leagues together."
With the duo due to return to St. Louis for one more season, Wainwright and Molina have a chance to surpass the all-time record of 324 games as a battery. It's a factor that Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. is looking forward to watching next season.
"It's great that he'll be back with Yadi and have an opportunity to hit some milestones as a tandem in the '22 season," DeWitt said.
The natural question for Wainwright upon the revelation of his new one-year contract: Is this it?
Wainwright had previously indicated he would likely not pitch beyond 2022. Without committing to retiring following the 2022 campaign, Wainwright did offer some clues on the probability of that season being his last—through an update on his family's request to get a dog.
"Everybody knows it was either me play another year or the kids get a dog," Wainwright explained. "They said, 'Dad, we'll go one more year. We'll go one more year without a dog.'
"Then they're gonna like, just go take someone else's dog if this doesn't happen soon," he joked.
Given the anticipated timeline for the acquisition of the Wainwright family dog, it seems likely—but not guaranteed—that Wainwright will ride off into the sunset with his battery mate.
"Several of my favorite athletes growing up retired like three times," Wainwright said. "I don't want to retire three times. When I say that I'm done, I want to know that I'm done. Now, I will say that the odds of my kids having a dog after the season next year are very, very high. I'll just give you that. Just very, very good odds. But I'm not going to go on-record right now and tell you that I'm 100-percent done, because that conversation has not been had yet with the family. That decision is not 100-percent. And I want to be 100-percent when I make that decision."
