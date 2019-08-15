FILE - In this Tuesday, July 18, 2017 file photo, Kansas Solicitor General Stephen McAllister looks over his notes while making an argument before the Kansas Supreme Court in Topeka, Kan. Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City, Kan., improperly listened to recorded communications between inmates and their defense attorneys and willfully violated court orders during an independent investigation of the systemic practice, a judge said in a ruling on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, that could upend hundreds of federal convictions and sentences. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said their office is evaluating the court's findings and conclusions of law, and is not able to comment further. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)