(KMOV.com) -- Royal Caribbean is planning for the “longest and most comprehensive cruise” in the world!
The roundtrip voyage on the Serenade of the Seas vessel will set sail in December 2023. The cruise will span 274 nights and stop in 150 destinations. It will reach all seven continents, 75 countries and 11 Wonders of the World.
The cheapest ticket to get on board is currently $61,000 per person.
