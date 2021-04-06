Virus Outbreak Congress

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., heads to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt will head to the Saint Louis University campus to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and how the university aided the trial process.

Blunt will lead the conversation at the Simon Recreation Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday. In August, the university announced their participation in the Moderna vaccine trials to study the effectiveness and safety. It was one of 89 sites nationwide to conduct phase 3 trials of the vaccine. At the time, the Moderna vaccine had not been approved.

