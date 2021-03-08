ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt on Monday announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Blunt posted a video on Twitter announcing his decision. "Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country," he said on Twitter.
A personal message from Roy. pic.twitter.com/G9VuG7rvDL— RoyBluntMO (@RoyBluntMO) March 8, 2021
"After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year."
Blunt, 71, was elected Senator in 2010 and has been in office since January, 2011. Blunt serves as the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee.
Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.
After a failed gubernatorial bid in 1992, Blunt was elected to the House in 1996 and re-elected six times, winning by wide majorities each time. He was House majority whip from 2003 to 2007.
After incumbent Republican Sen. Kit Bond announced his retirement in 2009, Blunt ran for the vacated seat and defeated Democrat Robin Carnahan by a 54% to 41% vote in 2010. He narrowly won reelection in 2016, defeating Democrat Jason Kander by less than 3 percentage points.
The news comes a week after former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he is considering the idea of another political run, telling radio host Marc Cox in an interview "The voters of Missouri deserve to have leaders in the U.S. Senate who are going to fight for them.”
“I am evaluating right now what I’m going to be doing this year,” Greitens said. "Unfortunately Roy Blunt has been out siding with Mitch McConnell, he’s been criticizing the [former] president of the United States over what happened on Jan. 6, he’s been criticizing the [former] president of the United States for not coming to Joe Biden’s inauguration."
Greitens made clear he has not made any decisions about his future.
This is a developing story.
