Highway 47 Bridge over Missouri River expected to open in December

Rendering of new Route 47 Missouri River Bridge

Credit: Missouri Department of Transportation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of Washington, Mo. will host a public event for the new Route 47 Missouri River Bridge, expected to open in December, on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the new Missouri River bridge is expected to open to traffic by the second week of December, weather permitting.

The Missouri River bridge, located between Jefferson City and St. Louis, provides a vital link between Warren County to the north and Franklin County to the south.  

Local, state, and federal officials will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony at the bridge at 3 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, along with the City of Washington, Franklin and Warren Counties, the East West Gateway Council of Governments and the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission, have partnered together to replace the deteriorating 1936 bridge.

After the ceremony, the City of Washington will host a party on the riverfront with refreshments and fireworks.  

The current bridge will remain open to the public, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

