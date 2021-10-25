ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ramp from Route 67 (Lindbergh Boulevard) to eastbound Interstate 270 will be closed for 11 hours this weekend.
The entrance ramp and two lanes of eastbound I- 270 near Coldwater Creek will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route during the closure.
While the lanes are closed, crews will restripe lanes and shift I-270 traffic onto the new bridge over Coldwater Creek. The construction is part of the $278 million I-270 North Project.
