ST. FRANCOIS CO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office was called after a family living on Vandergriff Road, south of Farmington, reported hearing bullets from a nearby shooting range, passing through the trees on their property.
"We were uncomfortable being in our home last night because we have windows down the back of our house and we could see tracers going on either side of our house, over our house,” said Heidi McDowell.
The McDowells’ property borders Asymmetric Solutions, a weapons and tactical training facility that provides training by combat experienced special operations veterans.
The McDowells said on Wednesday they heard the sound of machine gun fire and saw smoke rising from the gun range but decided to call the sheriff’s department after seeing tracer rounds. Sheriff’s officials confirm that two deputies who went to the home saw the tracers, and one had a close call.
"He actually reported what he described as a tracer round that landed in these people's yard, probably about 10 feet from him," said Bullock.
News 4 went to Asymmetric Solutions but were kicked off the property. Later, an employee of the company called and said the training that took place Wednesday was on the wrong part of the property and would be moved to another area.
“So it will never happen again," said Steven Ott with Asymmetric Solutions.
