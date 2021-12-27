'Round up at the Register' helps Schnucks collect $125,000 for tornado victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schnucks has donated $125,000 to help tornado victims.

Earlier this month, the grocery chain announced that through Dec. 19 customers would be able to round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar and 100% of the donations would go to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief Fund. The ‘Round up at the Register’ initiative raised more than $113,000 and a donation from Schnucks corporate brought the total to $125,000.

“We thank our customers who, once again, demonstrated their generosity to not only help their neighbors next door but those hundreds of miles away who were impacted by the storms’ wrath,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Taking care of our communities and nourishing the lives of the residents who live in those communities is a priority for Schnucks, and our customers have shown time and again how important it is to them as well.”

More than 30 tornadoes are estimated to have touched down across several Midwestern states on Dec. 10. The National Weather Service reported that four tornadoes were recorded in the greater St. Louis area. In Edwardsville, six people were killed when part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed during an EF-3 tornado. An 84-year-old woman was killed during the storms in St. Charles County.