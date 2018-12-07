ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You're likely ordering holiday gifts right about now.
Here's a visual reminder that not everyone handles things as you would expect them to. A KMOV viewer sent us video showing a "delivery" message from amazon -- and when they didn't hear the doorbell, they checked their camera system.
The viewer, named Denni, says Amazon has apologized and says this driver will be "coached."
Denni is also getting an account credit for this "rough delivery."
