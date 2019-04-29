ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2nd annual Rosé Day is happening in the Central West End this Saturday.
On May 4, attendees can walk around the neighborhood to 10 different Rosé wine tasting stations. At each other station, you'll learn about different non-profit organizations that support and empower women and girls in the St. Louis area.
The participating non-profits include: Prosperity Connection, St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Center for Women in Transition, Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity: Women Build, Lydia's House, Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls, Pink Ribbon Girls: St. Louis, Safe Connections and Susan G. Komen Missouri.
While you walk around to these different stations, there will be local musicians playing, street artists and games.
In addition, Central West End businesses and restaurants will be offering special discounts all day long.
You need a ticket to receive a passport to go to each tasting station. Tickets are $35.
To buy a ticket, click here.
