A rope climbing course and a zipline are the newest attractions at Union Station. They open to the public on Monday, Nov. 18.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Ferris Wheel is up and running but a couple more new attractions will open at Union Stations Monday.

A new three-story rope climbing course and a zipline will be the latest additions at Union Station. 

News 4's Alyssa Toomey went for a first look at the attractions. 

