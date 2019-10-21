ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)—Students at Roosevelt High School walked out of class Monday morning to protest the firing of a football coach.
The students walked out of the school around 8:15 a.m.
Read: Beloved Roosevelt High School football coach fired for checking on players through social media
Last week, football coach Trey Porter was fired for violating the school district’s social media policy. In an interview with News 4, Porter said he was fired for contacting players through social media.
Large group of students that walked out of Roosevelt High School just passed by SLU. That’s about 1.5 miles from the high school’s campus. Traffic is backed up in this area. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/3Qg5GUXG4H— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) October 21, 2019
Porter’s players told News 4 he was more than just a football coach, he was also a role model.
A spokesperson from the school district released the following statement to News 4:
“We are aware of the walkout. Some staff and security are with the students who walked out to make sure they are safe. Other staff and security remain at the school to ensure other students continue to have a productive school day in class."
