ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fireworks were aimed at a Metro Bus driver in North City on the Fourth of July, according to the St. Louis fire department.
The department tweeted video of the stopped bus at North Broadway and East Taylor, near O’Fallon Park. Firefighters said someone aimed a roman candle at the bus driver.
The driver reportedly suffered burns. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No other information has been released.
N. Broadway & E. Taylor - Burn patient. Unknown subjects discharged #fireworks (Roman Candle at the driver of @STLMetro bus. #EMS treating; non-life threatening injuries. #July4th2019 #YourFireDepartment #STLCity pic.twitter.com/lxt4jEDuyy— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 5, 2019
