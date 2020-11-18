NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A multi-vehicle accident has closed all lanes of Lewis and Clark Boulevard in North County.
The accident happened in the 12000 block of Lewis and Clark (Highway 367) around 4:00 p.m. Police say one of the cars involved rolled over.
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
