ST. LOUIS -- The June 27 Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis was postponed Tuesday as concerns over the coronavirus left the band to postpone 15 shows through July 9.
The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”
AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.
You can learn more information by going to rollingstones.com
Postponed Shows:
San Diego, SDCCU Stadium, May 8
Vancouver, BC Place, May 12
Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, May 16
Nashville, Nissan Stadium, May 20
Austin, Circuit of The Americas, May 24
Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 29
Buffalo, New Era Field, June 6
Detroit, Ford Field, June 10
Louisville, Cardinal Stadium, June 14
Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium, June 19
Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, June 23
St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, June 27
Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, July 1
Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, July 5
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.