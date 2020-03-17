The Rolling Stones - Pasadena, CA

Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS -- The June 27 Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis was postponed Tuesday as concerns over the coronavirus left the band to postpone 15 shows through July 9. 

The Rolling Stones commented, “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

You can learn more information by going to rollingstones.com

Postponed Shows:

San Diego, SDCCU Stadium, May 8

Vancouver, BC Place, May 12

Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, May 16

Nashville, Nissan Stadium, May 20

Austin, Circuit of The Americas, May 24

Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium, May 29

Buffalo, New Era Field, June 6

Detroit, Ford Field, June 10

Louisville, Cardinal Stadium, June 14

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium, June 19

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field, June 23

St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, June 27

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium, July 1

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium, July 5

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, July 9

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.