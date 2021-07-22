ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) - The Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis that was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled!
The band was supposed to perform at The Dome at America’s Center on June 27, 2020. The band has now announced the show will take place on September 26, 2021 and will be the first stop on their relaunched “No Filter” tour this fall.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. "See you soon!”
Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”
After their St. Louis stop, the rescheduled tour stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.
Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.
