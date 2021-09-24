ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the greatest rock bands of all time is hitting the stage in downtown St. Louis this weekend and the band's members are encouraging fans to get vaccinated.
"We all have the shot and you better get one too," the band said in a video posted on Twitter. "If you're not vaccinated, get tested."
Ahead of the Rolling Stones weekend concert at the Dome at America's Center, Mick Jagger visited the Arch.
The band posted the video asking fans to stay safe at shows because "who knows when we'll have the chance to spend the night together again."
The crew has been rehearsing n St. Louis for about a week. St. Louis is the first stop on their "No Filter" tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.