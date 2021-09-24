ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the greatest rock bands of all time is hitting the stage in downtown St. Louis this weekend and the band's members are encouraging fans to get vaccinated.

"We all have the shot and you better get one too," the band said in a video posted on Twitter. "If you're not vaccinated, get tested."

Mick Jagger visits the Arch ahead of Rolling Stones concert at the Dome Ahead of the Rolling Stones weekend concert at the Dome at America's Center, Mick Jagger visited the Arch.

The band posted the video asking fans to stay safe at shows because "who knows when we'll have the chance to spend the night together again."

The crew has been rehearsing n St. Louis for about a week. St. Louis is the first stop on their "No Filter" tour.