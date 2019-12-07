ST. CHARLES CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are on the lookout for suspects after they exchanged fire in a St. Charles City neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
St. Charles City Police said two vehicles were in the 900 block of St. Charles Avenue around 2 p.m. when the occupants began exchanging gunfire. Police said both suspects then drove up a mile and began shooting at each other again.
Police said the suspects left the scene and were not caught.
As of now, there are no reported injuries but several homes and cars in the area were hit by bullets.
One woman who lives on the street where the rolling gun battle happened said she believes her sister could have been hit if the shots had been fired a few minutes later.
"Well, in about five more minutes, my sister would have been in the van going to her second job. She was getting her shoes on and getting ready to go out of other door when she heard the shots," said Lydell Hemmingsen.
No description was provided for the suspects or the vehicles.
