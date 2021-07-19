House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will select Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota and freshman Troy Nehls of Texas for the January 6 select committee, according to a GOP aide.
Banks is expected to be the ranking Republican, though Jordan is perhaps the most well-known of the five, given his history of clashing with Democrats at high-profile hearings on Capitol Hill.
The select committee, which will investigate the deadly January 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, is slated to have its first hearing next week. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi is the chairman.
The five Republicans chosen by McCarthy are not the only GOP members of the committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming among her eight choices to serve on the panel.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
