ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre later this year.
Tickets for the Sept. 2 concert will go on sale Jan. 10, which is Stewart’s 75th birthday.
The amphitheater tour will visit 21 cities starting with Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on July 21, 2020.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
