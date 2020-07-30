EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department and County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Thursday they're recommending all schools start virtual in the fall due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Many districts are now switching to virtual for at least the first nine weeks, however the Rockwood School District is still offering parents either all virtual or a blended option, switching between in-person and remote learning.
Sam Ericson, who teaches a number of courses including robotics and coding at Rockwood South Middle School, said she's spent most of the summer recording videos for her classes.
[RELATED: St. Louis County officials recommend virtual learning in the fall]
“We’ve incorporated a lot of videos and tutorial videos for you know the different software and digital tools we use," said Ericson. "I feel like we’ve taken all of the whole semester of teaching and I’ve just be doing it all online this summer."
Ericson said teachers are coming up with creative ways to keep students engaged.
“Last semester and spring, we didn’t really have a plan. It was day to day to day to try to survive. What’s great about now is we have this ability to really kind of come up with activities we wouldn’t have had chance to do in the spring," said Eureka High School teacher Lauren Schoellhorn. “Instead of just here is content, lets survive, we can focus on the way kids learn the way we normally would if we had the time to plan it out."
Another major difference for Rockwood schools in the fall will be that every school will use the same online system for classes. At the end of the spring semester, many schools were using a different system, adding to the confusion.
[RELATED: Parents consider setting up tutoring 'pods' with other families as schools move to virtual learning for fall]
“This process is surely forcing us to come together and be as cohesive as we can so I think it’s a much stronger education than what we’ve seen in the past," said Brian Reed.
Reed is the coordinator of STEM and digital learning for Rockwood schools. He said the district has been planning for the possibility of needing to go partially or fully online since before June.
“We’re setting ourselves up to offering, expand classes that maybe we couldn’t offer before, plus looking into the future we’re gonna have more online offerings to partner with face-to-face courses," said Reed. “We’re re-branding education in Rockwood so it still hits all the goals and objectives and standards that we want to put out there for the kids.”
Another big component, Reeds said, is offering training for parents on how to operate the online system for courses and what to expect.
The district will provide all students Chromebooks and WiFi for those who need it. District leaders are also working with teachers to offer supplies for students.
“There are a lot of parents who seem to think that teachers are not doing what we need to get ready for this and it’s incredibly disheartening but I can promise them that there is a lot work going into this and a lot of thought and a lot of planning," said Shoellhorn.
Alex Fees, communications director for Rockwood schools, told News 4 the district is sticking with its current plan for now, which includes offering parents an option of all virtual or a blended option splitting in-person and remote learning throughout the week. He said it's too early to tell if the district will end up switching to all virtual before the semester starts, though it's not out of the question.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.