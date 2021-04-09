EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dr. Mark Miles will retire as superintendent of the Rockwood School District on June 30.
“This is a bittersweet transition,” Dr. Miles shared in a letter to staff, parents and the community. “I am thankful for my time in the Rockwood School District. It is truly a special place with remarkable people providing exceptional opportunities for our students.”
During a Thursday night meeting, Dr. Miles informed the Board of Education on his intent to retire. The Board of Education has said they will plan to searching for an interim leader immediately.
Dr. Miles has served as superintendent for the Rockwood School District since 2019.
