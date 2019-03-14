ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Rockwood Summit students will take part in a Special Olympics basketball event for students all across the St. Louis area.
The tournament is for students in the special school districts from kindergarten to high school.
275 students from Rockwood Summit were assigned as their buddies, helping the athletes to do their best on the court. This is the second year Rockwood Summit has hosted the event that they hope to continue to host for years to come.
