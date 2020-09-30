ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Some Rockwood School District students are back in classrooms this week.
Kindergarten through second grade students are the first to go back.
News 4 spoke to a parent who dropped off her first grader, but her other child will have to continue virtual learning.
"My oldest is a little bit jealous of course that her sister is getting to go back to school, but I told her, 'You know they're ironing all the kinks out for us and seeing how everything goes,'" said Alicia Robinson. "'It may need a little more practice than you big kids, so if it goes well for them, that means you get to go back soon too.'"
Like other area districts, Rockwood is taking extra precautions like cleaning with disinfectant on a daily basis.
Students will also be checked for symptoms each day.
