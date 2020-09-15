EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Rockwood School District will start phasing students back into the classroom beginning with its youngest students on Wednesday, September 30.
On that date, pre-K through 2nd grade students will be allowed the option to return to in-person classes five days per week. Families will still have the option to continue online work. However, online learning ends for pre-K students on September 30.
Rockwood schools superintendent Mark Miles said families will receive an email Friday, September 18 where they will need to indicate if the student plans on attending in-person classes.
The school district said a plan to phase in the next group, 3rd through 5th grade, will be disseminated after a successful transition of the younger students.
"I can assure you that we are thinking more creatively than ever before, stretching every last resource, and always keeping our learners front and center. We will keep you informed along the way," Miles said in an email to families.
Rockwood began the school year completely online on August 24.
