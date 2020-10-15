ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Middle school and high school students at Rockwood schools will have the option to return to in-person learning in November.
Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles sent a note out Thursday saying the school has a plan in place to bring students back to the classroom.
"As your superintendent, I want to assure you that my focus remains on our students' academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being," Miles said.
The plan is to bring sixth graders back on November 4 and seventh and eighth graders will return on November 5.
Ninth grade students will have orientation to return back to school on November 11 while sophomores, junior and seniors will return on November 12.
Miles said families will still have the option to keep their students at home and learn virtually if they so choose to. Parents will be sent an email with a form to fill with the plan they choose for their children.
