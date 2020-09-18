ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rockwood School District intends to allow district activities directors to schedule competitions outside of St. Louis County.
Rockwood Superintendent Mark Miles sent a district-wide email Friday headlined "Rockwood to allow moderate/high-frequency contact sports to compete outside St. Louis County" and then shortly after sent another district-wide email saying the first note was sent too soon.
However, News 4 confirmed through sources within the district that some athletic directors further communicated they do intend to begin allowing sports activities but the original email was sent at the wrong time.
"We are cooperating with all guidelines and orders from St. Louis County," Miles wrote in the original email. "In addition, we will allow students to compete outside of St. Louis County, and students and staff will continue with our health and safety protocols."
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page loosened some restrictions at the beginning of the month allowing moderate and high-frequency contact sports for those 14 and older to workout and practice but not to compete. These sports include football, boys soccer, field hockey, softball, volleyball, cheerleading and others.
There has been pushback to Page's restrictions among students and parents across the county. Several "Let Them Play" protests were organized in the last two weeks where parents said their children depend on sports for scholarships and financial aid.
This is a developing story. We are working on getting more information.
